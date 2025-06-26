BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️ No matter how much the Europeans puff their chests they can't defeat Russia - Lavrov
72 views • 16 hours ago

❗️ No matter how much the Europeans puff their chests they can't defeat Russia - Lavrov.

Adding:

Maria Zakharova stated that the U.S. and Israel are responsible for damaging the IAEA’s reputation amid the Iran conflict.

Adding:

Peskov told TASS that the conflicts in Ukraine and around Iran are not comparable.

He said the idea of “peace through strength” does not apply to Russia.

Peskov stated that Russia is interested in the U.S. continuing its efforts on Ukraine.

He confirmed that Putin will meet the Crown Prince of the UAE in Minsk.

Peskov added that the topic of Russian threats to Europe did not come up in talks between Putin and Trump.

