2/21/24 TRUMP VP List FAIL, Int’l Populism @ CPAC, NAC Steal USA Land #FREEASSANGE

2/21/24: Last night, Trump announced his VP short list and it is Wanting! CPAC launched today with an International Populist panel from Hungary, UK, Japan, Argentina, wanting MAGA to succeed in routing out the Deep State from the Executive branch! Meanwhile, America is being bought and coerced by Globalist land interests pushing Natural Asset Co.’s using TP $ billions in Conservation Easement funding from Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act... We Are FREE!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





TRUMP announced his VP Short List:

https://nypost.com/2024/02/20/us-news/trump-vice-president-short-list-incudes-desantis-gabbard-scott-noem/





Save Julian Assange! Call your Congressmen to stop the extradition! 202-225-3121- House, 202-224-3121- Senate

New Documentary to share with your community: The Trust Fall: Julian Assange

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt30419970/





CPAC: Where Globalism Goes to Die!

https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2024/02/10/exclusive-cpacs-matt-schlapp-were-anti-world-economic-forum-wexit-attracting-international-conservatives/

Follow CPAC Live:

https://www.digital.cpac.org/

https://www.warroom.org





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/james-biden-admits-there-is-no-loan-documentation/





Biden to liquidate Russian US Treasury Bonds and give the money to Ukraine Grift:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-impose-new-sanctions-russia-biden-meets-with-allies-2023-02-23/





CHD.TV Excellent Break down on NAC grab with Conservation Easements:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/financial-rebellion-with-catherine-austin-fitts/dangers-of-conservation-easements-duplicate-show-page/

Learn more about the 30 by 30 US LAND GRAB:

https://americanstewards.us/

JD Vance told the Munich Security Conference that Europe has to Pay Up:

https://www.politico.com/newsletters/national-security-daily/2024/02/20/j-d-vance-has-a-point-00142111

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!