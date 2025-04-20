© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tyranny in the Making: Non-Citizen Cops and the War on Your Guns
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • 2 weeks ago
The official podcast of the WA 3%
This Rebel Radio segment focuses on two controversial bills awaiting the governor's signature in Washington State. Burwell argues that both bills are deeply flawed and represent a dangerous overreach by the government. He believes they undermine the rights of citizens and fail to address the real problems facing the state. He urges listeners to contact their senators, especially Republicans who supported the bills, and demand accountability.
The first bill discussed, Senate Bill 5068, would allow DACA recipients and green card holders to become police officers. Burwell argues this is unacceptable because non-citizens should not have the power to arrest and detain citizens, thus taking away their freedom. He also raises concerns about the inadequacy of background checks for non-citizens, as their history outside the US is difficult to verify. He believes the real reason for the police shortage is the state's lenient treatment of criminals and vilification of law enforcement.
The second bill, House Bill 1163, introduces a permit-to-purchase law for firearms. Burwell contends this infringes upon the Second Amendment right to bear arms, which he views as a fundamental right to self-defense, not a privilege. He points out that a similar law in Illinois was ruled unconstitutional. He argues that such laws only affect law-abiding citizens, leaving them vulnerable to criminals who ignore the law. He warns that these laws are a step towards tyranny and that citizens must defend their rights before it's too late.
Key topics and decisions discussed:
* **Senate Bill 5068:** Allowing DACA recipients and green card holders to become police officers.
* Concerns about non-citizens arresting citizens.
* Inadequate background checks for non-citizens.
* Failure to address the root cause of the police shortage.
* **House Bill 1163:** Permit-to-purchase law for firearms.
* Infringement on the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
* Comparison to a similar law already ruled unconstitutional.
* Impact on law-abiding citizens and self-defense.
* **Call to Action:** Contact senators, especially Republicans, to demand accountability and oppose the bills.
#BehindTheWire #RebelRadio #StopSB5068 #StopHB1163 #NoNonCitizenCops #DefendTheSecond #GovernmentOverreach #WeThePeople #StandForFreedom #ResistTyranny #TakeBackControl #GunRights #ConstitutionalRights #CallYourSenator #HoldTheLine #FreedomUnderFire #WakeUpWashington #LibertyOrTyranny
Keywords
gun rightssecond amendmentlaw enforcementself-defensebackground checksdacapublic safetycivil libertiesresist tyrannyunconstitutional lawsgovernment overreachcitizen rightspolice shortagenon-citizen police officerspolitical accountabilitybehind the wirerebel radiosenate bill 5068house bill 1163permit-to-purchasegreen card holdersrepublican supportwashington state politicsfreedom under fire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.