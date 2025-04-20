Tyranny in the Making: Non-Citizen Cops and the War on Your Guns

The official podcast of the WA 3%





This Rebel Radio segment focuses on two controversial bills awaiting the governor's signature in Washington State. Burwell argues that both bills are deeply flawed and represent a dangerous overreach by the government. He believes they undermine the rights of citizens and fail to address the real problems facing the state. He urges listeners to contact their senators, especially Republicans who supported the bills, and demand accountability.





The first bill discussed, Senate Bill 5068, would allow DACA recipients and green card holders to become police officers. Burwell argues this is unacceptable because non-citizens should not have the power to arrest and detain citizens, thus taking away their freedom. He also raises concerns about the inadequacy of background checks for non-citizens, as their history outside the US is difficult to verify. He believes the real reason for the police shortage is the state's lenient treatment of criminals and vilification of law enforcement.





The second bill, House Bill 1163, introduces a permit-to-purchase law for firearms. Burwell contends this infringes upon the Second Amendment right to bear arms, which he views as a fundamental right to self-defense, not a privilege. He points out that a similar law in Illinois was ruled unconstitutional. He argues that such laws only affect law-abiding citizens, leaving them vulnerable to criminals who ignore the law. He warns that these laws are a step towards tyranny and that citizens must defend their rights before it's too late.





