🚀💥🇮🇱 Palestinian rocket hits a city in southern Israel.

BREAKING: Israel has declared Operation Iron Swords and will esaclate on the Northern Front (Lebanon) and the Gaza Strip.

BREAKING: The Israeli cabinet, which was supposed to hold a meeting at 13:00 local time, postponed the meeting to 17:00.

Hamas issued a statement that during the operation in Israel it captured about 35 Israeli soldiers and settlers.

"The priority of the operation is to protect Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, to stop the plans of the Zionist occupation that aim to Judaize them and to crush all plans of the Zionist regime to build their alleged Third Temple of Solomon on the ruins of the first mosque for Muslims Al Aqsa or near it."

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah congratulates the Palestinian people, the resistance fighters, and the heroic Palestinian factions, especially our dear brothers in the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, on the wide-scale and divinely supported heroic operation, promising final and comprehensive victory.

This triumphant operation is a resolute response to the ongoing crimes of occupation and continuous encroachments on sanctities, dignity, and honor. It reaffirms once again that the will of the Palestinian people and the resistance's steadfastness are the only choice in confronting aggression, occupation, and a message to the Arab and Islamic world, as well as the international community as a whole, especially those seeking normalization with this enemy, that the Palestinian cause is a living cause that will not die until victory and liberation.

We call upon the Arab and Islamic nations and the free people of the world to declare their support for the Palestinian people and the resistance movements, which confirm their field unity with blood, speech, and action.

The Islamic Resistance leadership in Lebanon closely monitors the significant developments on the Palestinian scene and follows the field conditions with great interest. It maintains direct contact with the Palestinian resistance leadership inside and outside Palestine and continuously assesses the events and the course of operations. Therefore, we call on the Zionist enemy government to learn the important lessons taught by the Palestinian resistance in the field and the battlegrounds.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu: "Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not an operation, not an escalation — at war."

Netanyahu promised that the enemy would "pay the price"

Netanyahu said that he ordered the clearing of border settlements from terrorists and the mobilization of reservists

US Air Force KC-10A Extender (⛽️ reg. 85-0033) "CLEAN01"

-tracking off 🇵🇸Palestine/🇮🇱israel coast, most probably accompanied with up to 5 fighter jets.

MAY, be just heading to Jordan (Israel/US Vassal)







