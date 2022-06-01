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Dems' Collateral Damage
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70 views • June 01, 2022
What Is The True Root Cause Of All This?
* The left planted seeds of chaos.
* Another topic [Bidan] knows nothing about.
* Where is the national outcry over constant urban bloodshed?
* What do all of these shooters have in common?
* Why did NYT delete potentially pertinent information?
* The link between pot and violence is well researched.
* Without honesty, this bloodshed will tragically continue.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 31 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307074770112
* The left planted seeds of chaos.
* Another topic [Bidan] knows nothing about.
* Where is the national outcry over constant urban bloodshed?
* What do all of these shooters have in common?
* Why did NYT delete potentially pertinent information?
* The link between pot and violence is well researched.
* Without honesty, this bloodshed will tragically continue.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 31 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307074770112
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