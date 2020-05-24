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Convex Earth This is a scientific experiment that is complete common sense! http://convexearth.org/#inicio
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144 views • May 24, 2020
I found this to be fascinating! These scientists just went to common sense and made the truth simple and fool proof.
The fact we can not go past to Antartica without permits to travel freely is absurd. The permits would cost in excess of 2 million USD. I will be up;oading more soon.
http://convexearth.org/#inicio
The fact we can not go past to Antartica without permits to travel freely is absurd. The permits would cost in excess of 2 million USD. I will be up;oading more soon.
http://convexearth.org/#inicio
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