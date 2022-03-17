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X22 Report A 03. 17. 22.
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Ep. 2728a - IMF Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, But The Opposite Will Happen
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The Fed started the ball rolling, the controlled collapse of the economy, the economy is imploding but the Biden administration are trying to make it look like the economy is doing well. The [CB] is doing exactly what the patriots want, destroying their old system, but this will not work they way think.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The Fed started the ball rolling, the controlled collapse of the economy, the economy is imploding but the Biden administration are trying to make it look like the economy is doing well. The [CB] is doing exactly what the patriots want, destroying their old system, but this will not work they way think.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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