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Trump wants to send Americans checks ‘immediately’ in response to coronavirus
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80 views • March 17, 2020
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Published Tue, Mar 17 2020
Kevin Breuninger
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration wants to send checks to Americans “in the next two weeks” in an effort to help people cope with the economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration wants to get emergency funds in Americans’ pockets “immediately” amid the coronavirus crisis.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-wants-to-send-money-to-americans-in-next-two-weeks-amid-coronavirus-outbreak
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/mnuchin-says-trump-administration-is-looking-to-get-cash-to-americans-immediately.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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Video editor Shotcut
Published Tue, Mar 17 2020
Kevin Breuninger
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration wants to send checks to Americans “in the next two weeks” in an effort to help people cope with the economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration wants to get emergency funds in Americans’ pockets “immediately” amid the coronavirus crisis.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-wants-to-send-money-to-americans-in-next-two-weeks-amid-coronavirus-outbreak
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/mnuchin-says-trump-administration-is-looking-to-get-cash-to-americans-immediately.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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