Queen Rania of Jordan ‘The root cause of this conflict is an illegal occupation’ (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 18 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/pOzpGP9CL2w?si=tVMEkasvrIi8ZgtS

6 Nov 2023In a CNN interview on 5 November, Queen Rania of Jordan spoke about how the root cause of the Palestine-Israel conflict is an illegal occupation, with illegal settlements that abuse human rights, without regard for UN resolutions or international law.


Queen Rania urged for a collective call of a ceasefire, stating that those who do not are inherently are endorsing and justifying the deaths of thousands of civilians.


She iterated that if Israel wants to ensure its security, the surest route is through peace.


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

