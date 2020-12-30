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Pennsylvania More Than 200,000 Votes Certified In Error
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43 views • December 30, 2020
We hear it every day. No voter fraud, the irregularities are normal, move along nothing to see here. Meanwhile President Trumps Lawyers have sat in front of state legislatures in multiple states, live streaming, presenting a treasure trove of evidence. Videos, signed affidavits by poll workers, pole watchers, experts in many fields, even whistle blowers. But when these cases appeared before the courts, all of them were thrown out on procedural issues and not even examined. Now, we find out that there’s even more proof coming from Pennsylvania that is more than enough to decertify Joe.
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