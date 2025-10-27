BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Forsaken Bread" ( I was Invited to the local mission to speak and teach )
MarK Shannon Kelley
MarK Shannon Kelley
37 followers
1
4 views • 1 day ago

I was invited to speak at the local missions where they are feeding the hungry, giving sight to the blind.  Helping those that have lost their way and running out of time.  A cold drink of water to the thirsty and the weak.  They know them well down on 52nd street.  Sorry for the camera noise.  The sound board had a glitch, so I had to use the camera audio, otherwise it would have been ear candy.  Nevertheless, here it is, in it's rough format.  There is enough here to supercharge you anyway, so listen to the end, you'll be glad that you did.  Please try to enjoy.  Kelley Ministries 2025, Studio ONE productions 2025. Sound editing by Charis Kelley SoundWorKX 2025.

Keywords
salvationpreachingend timesrepentfamineend of daysteachingmissionreformbook of actsearsend of the agereformersquantum dot tattooitchingthe chipmicro needle patch
