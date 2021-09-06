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Don't talk to the Police
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993 views • September 06, 2021
[Why this is important
This video supports the Quantum-Grammar position that the Police and the judicial system use tricks to manipulate and entrap people.
Regent Law Professor James Duane gives viewers startling reasons why they should always exercise their 5th Amendment rights when questioned by government officials. Download his article on the topic at
http://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cf....
His best-selling book on the same subject, You Have the Right to Remain Innocent, can be found at Amazon.
His best-selling book on the same subject, You Have the Right to Remain Innocent, can be found at
https://www.amazon.com/You-Have-Right...
This video supports the Quantum-Grammar position that the Police and the judicial system use tricks to manipulate and entrap people.
Regent Law Professor James Duane gives viewers startling reasons why they should always exercise their 5th Amendment rights when questioned by government officials. Download his article on the topic at
http://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cf....
His best-selling book on the same subject, You Have the Right to Remain Innocent, can be found at Amazon.
His best-selling book on the same subject, You Have the Right to Remain Innocent, can be found at
https://www.amazon.com/You-Have-Right...
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