James and Ernie Debate Elon Musk

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The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published October 28, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/dyi-musk/
James appears on Declare Your Independence every other week to discuss news, current events and activism. In this discussion, James and Ernie debate whether or not Elon Musk represents a way forward for free humanity or a technocratic huckster selling the unwashed masses on the globalist agenda.