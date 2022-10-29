James and Ernie Debate Elon Musk

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published October 28, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/dyi-musk/
James appears on Declare Your Independence every other week to discuss news, current events and activism. In this discussion, James and Ernie debate whether or not Elon Musk represents a way forward for free humanity or a technocratic huckster selling the unwashed masses on the globalist agenda.
