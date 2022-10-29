Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
James and Ernie Debate Elon Musk
114 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 25 days ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published October 28, 2022



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/dyi-musk/

James appears on Declare Your Independence every other week to discuss news, current events and activism. In this discussion, James and Ernie debate whether or not Elon Musk represents a way forward for free humanity or a technocratic huckster selling the unwashed masses on the globalist agenda.


Keywords
debatetechnologytwitterteslajames corbettelon muskstar linkthe official corbett report rumbleernie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket