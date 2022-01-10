© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode #193: The Leadup To World War 3 | Alex Krainer
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • January 10, 2022
When people take an honest look at the series of events that predicated the second world war, it becomes clear that there was collusion and media manipulation that played with how the public viewed the reasons for getting involved.
As the media starts to bang the war drums once again, this time in Ukraine, we are starting to see similarities to how things kicked off in Poland and Czechoslovakia back in the late 1930s.
Alex Krainer is writing about these similarities for his investment analytics clients from his time as a hedge fund manager in Monaco. His own personal experience as a Yugoslavian escaping the war in the 1990s also brings seriousness to the conversation, as well as the knowledge that these things can and do happen.
Sponsors:
Emergency Preparedness Food: www.preparewithmacroaggressions.com
Chemical Free Body: https://www.chemicalfreebody.com and use promo code: MACRO
C60 Purple Power: https://c60purplepower.com/ Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver: www.Macroaggressions.gold
True Hemp Science: https://truehempscience.com/
Haelan: https://haelan951.com/pages/macro
Coin Bit App: https://coinbitsapp.com/?ref=0SPP0gjuI68PjGU89wUv
Macroaggressions Merch Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/macroaggressions?ref_id=22530
LinkTree: linktr.ee/macroaggressions
Books:
HYPOCRAZY: https://amzn.to/3AFhfg2
Controlled Demolition on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Purchase "The Octopus Of Global Control" Amazon: https://amzn.to/3aEFFcr
Barnes & Noble: https://bit.ly/39vdKeQ
Online Connection:
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/Macroaggressions
Discord Link: https://discord.gg/4mGzmcFexg
Website: www.theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/theoctopusofglobalcontrol
Twitter: www.twitter.com/macroaggressio3
Twitter Handle: @macroaggressio3
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCn3GlVLKZtTkhLJkiuG7a-Q
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2LjTwu5
Email For Helium Miner: Email: [email protected]
Alex Krainer: https://thenakedhedgie.com/
https://www.banned.video/
Macroaggressions
As the media starts to bang the war drums once again, this time in Ukraine, we are starting to see similarities to how things kicked off in Poland and Czechoslovakia back in the late 1930s.
Alex Krainer is writing about these similarities for his investment analytics clients from his time as a hedge fund manager in Monaco. His own personal experience as a Yugoslavian escaping the war in the 1990s also brings seriousness to the conversation, as well as the knowledge that these things can and do happen.
Sponsors:
Emergency Preparedness Food: www.preparewithmacroaggressions.com
Chemical Free Body: https://www.chemicalfreebody.com and use promo code: MACRO
C60 Purple Power: https://c60purplepower.com/ Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver: www.Macroaggressions.gold
True Hemp Science: https://truehempscience.com/
Haelan: https://haelan951.com/pages/macro
Coin Bit App: https://coinbitsapp.com/?ref=0SPP0gjuI68PjGU89wUv
Macroaggressions Merch Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/macroaggressions?ref_id=22530
LinkTree: linktr.ee/macroaggressions
Books:
HYPOCRAZY: https://amzn.to/3AFhfg2
Controlled Demolition on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Purchase "The Octopus Of Global Control" Amazon: https://amzn.to/3aEFFcr
Barnes & Noble: https://bit.ly/39vdKeQ
Online Connection:
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/Macroaggressions
Discord Link: https://discord.gg/4mGzmcFexg
Website: www.theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/theoctopusofglobalcontrol
Twitter: www.twitter.com/macroaggressio3
Twitter Handle: @macroaggressio3
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCn3GlVLKZtTkhLJkiuG7a-Q
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2LjTwu5
Email For Helium Miner: Email: [email protected]
Alex Krainer: https://thenakedhedgie.com/
https://www.banned.video/
Macroaggressions
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.