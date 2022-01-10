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Episode #193: The Leadup To World War 3 | Alex Krainer
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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15 views • January 10, 2022
When people take an honest look at the series of events that predicated the second world war, it becomes clear that there was collusion and media manipulation that played with how the public viewed the reasons for getting involved.

As the media starts to bang the war drums once again, this time in Ukraine, we are starting to see similarities to how things kicked off in Poland and Czechoslovakia back in the late 1930s.

Alex Krainer is writing about these similarities for his investment analytics clients from his time as a hedge fund manager in Monaco. His own personal experience as a Yugoslavian escaping the war in the 1990s also brings seriousness to the conversation, as well as the knowledge that these things can and do happen.

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