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Doug Wead - What Banning Free Speech Means ...
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73 views • January 09, 2021
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Historian Doug Wead appears on Newsmax TV with Greg Kelly and Craig Shirley to discuss Twitter banning President Trump.
www.DougWead.com
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Parler: @DougWead
Historian Doug Wead appears on Newsmax TV with Greg Kelly and Craig Shirley to discuss Twitter banning President Trump.
www.DougWead.com
Subscribe for more videos : https://www.youtube.com/Historylinks
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DougWeadOffi...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DougWead
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dougwead/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/doug-wead...
Parler: @DougWead
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