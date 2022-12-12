The Ukraine Arms Drain Now and in the Future - The New Atlas, 121222

I'm sharing this video from The New Atlas, on YouTube, with the description presented there. As follows is the video Description, then I added the latest arms list::
Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for December 12, 2022. - Russia continues its war of attrition - focusing on exhausting and overwhelming critical Ukrainian defenses around Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine/western Russia; - Despite claims that Russian missile stockpiles are depleted, Russia continues carrying out regular, large-scale missile barrages against Ukrainian infrastructure; - Latest US assistance package for Ukraine continues the trend of dwindling, inadequate support for Ukraine; - US government procurement numbers over the course of the next 2-5 years indicates that at no time in the near future will the US be capable of producing let alone supplying Ukraine with the number of weapons and ammunition it requires; - While Russian production data is not available, the fact that Russia’s stockpiles and military were configured for large-scale protracted and intense combat suggests its military industrial output is likewise configured for such demands; - The Western media is now admitting that Ukraine can neither win, nor is there any moral imperative to ensure that it does... References: BBC - Ukraine war: Odesa and Melitopol under attack: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe... New York Times - Russian Cruise Missiles Were Made Just Months Ago Despite Sanctions: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/05/us... US Department of Defense - $275 Million in Additional Assistance for Ukraine Dec. 9, 2022: https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases... Breaking Defense - House, Senate defense authorizers agree to multi-year munitions buys: https://breakingdefense.com/2022/12/h... Breaking Defense - Lockheed making moves to increase HIMARS production to 96 per year: https://breakingdefense.com/2022/10/l... Defense News - Army plans ‘dramatic’ ammo production boost as Ukraine drains stocks: https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/... Newsweek - Lessons From the U.S. Civil War Show Why Ukraine Can't Win | Opinion: https://www.newsweek.com/lessons-us-c... Newsweek - Tulsi Gabbard, Rand Paul Placed on List of Russian Propagandists by Ukraine: https://www.newsweek.com/tulsi-gabbar... Where to Find My Work: Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/ Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8 Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863 Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004 ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/ Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic How to Support my Work (and thank you!): Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer PromptPay: 0851547235
---
Latest $275 million US Presidential Draw Down Assistance Package for Ukraine...
Capabilities in latest US package include (link (https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3241679/275-million-in-additional-assistance-for-ukraine/)):
• Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
• 80,000 155mm artillery rounds;
• Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems equipment;
• Counter air defense capability;
• High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) Ambulances and medical equipment;
• Approximately 150 generators;
• Field equipment.
NOTES:
▪️80,000 155m rounds will last Ukraine less than half a month at 6,000 rounds per day. This follows 20,000 rounds sent over a month ago.
▪️No more pickup trucks or HMMWVs for troop movements, instead ambulances for growing medical emergency in Bakhmut.
▪️150 generators + 200 from last package = 300 for an entire nation with a failing power grid.
Conclusion: It's obvious Ukraine needs much more than this just to fight Russia to a stalemate - but isn't getting it. It is clear Ukraine isn't getting what it needs because the US is incapable of supplying it.
--
