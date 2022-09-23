If You Want Freedom, Be An Abolitionist! - 1978 Writing By Murray Rothbard

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I have obtained permission from the original uploader to upload this video. If you are a libertarian or care about freedom, consider this! Original Video Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/grahampwright Learn More About Modern Abolitionism: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLQXPpwJgnaKBcN7GtQB8nD - All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth BE A WRITER (CONTRIBUTOR, I Will Make Videos For You And Promote You; Free Independent Education Newspaper): https://nita.one/newspaper BE A SPEAKER ON FREEDOM (SUMMIT): https://youtu.be/8nYh4tPy9aw & https://nita.one/summitguidelines Learn The Nature Of Slavery Step-By-Step: https://nita.one/series LEARN + ACT & Change The World (MOVEMENT): https://www.nita.one MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv Second Channel (Livestream Vods): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/ - #abolitionist #libertarian #liberty #murrayrothbard #abolitionism #libertarianism #voluntaryism #history