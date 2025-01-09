BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CRAVEN NEWSCUM KVETCHES HARD AFTER BEING CALLED OUT 🌊🚫 FOR DIVERTING WATER FROM CALIFORNIA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
190 views • 3 months ago

NEW: CA Governor Gavin Newsom says he is so furious at Trump for blaming him for the California fires that he won’t even respond.


Newsom, who has directed billions of gallons of water into the Pacific Ocean, fumed that Trump would blame him.


“One can't even respond to it… This guy wanted to politicize it. I, I, I, I, I have a lot of thoughts and I know what I want to say. I won't.”


Total clown. California is in flames, largely thanks to him, and he is crying that someone criticized him.


Zero shame or accountability.


Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1877166023151071710


Thumbnail: https://canadafreepress.com/article/ca-governor-gavin-newsom-says-he-is-so-furious-at-trump-for-blaming-him-for-the-california-fires-that-he-wont-even-respond


HAPPENING NOW: Here is the President elect Donald J Trump predicting the current Palisades wild fire in California on the Joe Rogan podcast 3 months ago.


https://x.com/em33253/status/1877096900458926114


https://deadline.com/2020/09/california-governor-newsom-says-he-is-working-to-undermine-donald-trump-efforts-on-climate-change-1234578239/

