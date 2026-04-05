HORROR: The real history of slavery isn't being taught to us (4)

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Credits to Abrahamic Slavery



Why wasn’t t he real history of slavery, which included White slavery, ever being taught to us? Through this video, it’s obvious that White slavery occurred.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington