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'The Efficacy of Ivermectin Against COVID‑19, Dr Pierre Kory of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
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31 views • September 13, 2021
This video and slide deck of Dr. Pierre Kory’s lecture given during the January 27, 2021 webinar hosted by YPO Gold’s Southern California Chapter. This is from the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, covid19criticalcare.com where you can find much more information on Ivermectin and other recommended treatment protocols developed by their team of physicians and scientists.
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