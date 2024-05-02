Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stop The WHO Treaty & Reject The Amendments
channel image
Son of the Republic
688 Subscribers
59 views
Published Thursday

The Fraudulent Globalist Agenda To Profit Off World Depopulation

* The entire history of the so-called WHO Pandemic Treaty is fraudulent and relies upon people’s silence.

* The U.S. is not lawfully compelled by the tyrannical W.H.O.

* They want to create an International Health Regulations Authority.

* They want the authority to declare a pandemic based on the mere potential for disease.

* They want the authority to compel new vaccines and quarantine for those who are not even sick.

* They want to authorize surveillance and censorship to enforce their fraud.

* They want to give nations the authority to quarantine and vaccinate foreign travelers at their own discretion.

* They view our silence as consent — so we must stand against them and speak out.

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/archive


Reese Reports | 2 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4strhw-stop-the-who-treaty-and-reject-the-amendments.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=663382bde87cb41e3894b8b6

Keywords
freedombig pharmalibertycorruptionnew world orderglobalismfrauddepopulationtyrannysovereigntypopulation reductiongreg reeseorganized crimeracketworld health organizationplandemicscamdemicgreat resetwho pandemic treatyjames roguskivax gamessilence procedure

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket