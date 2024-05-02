Stop The WHO Treaty & Reject The Amendments

The Fraudulent Globalist Agenda To Profit Off World Depopulation
* The entire history of the so-called WHO Pandemic Treaty is fraudulent and relies upon people’s silence.
* The U.S. is not lawfully compelled by the tyrannical W.H.O.
* They want to create an International Health Regulations Authority.
* They want the authority to declare a pandemic based on the mere potential for disease.
* They want the authority to compel new vaccines and quarantine for those who are not even sick.
* They want to authorize surveillance and censorship to enforce their fraud.
* They want to give nations the authority to quarantine and vaccinate foreign travelers at their own discretion.
* They view our silence as consent — so we must stand against them and speak out.
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/archive
Reese Reports | 2 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4strhw-stop-the-who-treaty-and-reject-the-amendments.html
