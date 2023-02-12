Create New Account
Joah and Vince continued on this Super Bowl Sunday. Nordstream Pipeline, Criminal referrals, going up the Food Chain for the big fish like Garland, Blinkin, Biden etc Part B
Published 21 hours ago

Josh's discussion about attrition makes sense. Wait until Congress gets through hammering these guys and gals ( have you seen the hearings the Twitter executives getting anililated ?  How about the Sniffer depleting our National Petroleum Preserve.  Anyway, Josh is saying watch as they work their way up the food chain and start goiing after the guys and gals at the top with criminal indictments.  That will be worth waiting for.  I can hardly wait. 

joshvincereid

