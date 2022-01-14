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UK LATEST: Registered NHS Nurse speaks out
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374 views • January 14, 2022
"For the government to dictate what is put in someone's body, the violation of voluntary consent.. is this really the path you want society to go down?"
The Together Declaration:
Together Declaration was formed with one main purpose: to unite people from all walks of life to oppose the government’s draconian response to Covid-19. We recognise the need to push back against the rapidly growing infringements on our personal freedoms.
Since March 2020, the government and the media have suffocated scientific and public debate which is essential in a free and democratic society. Elected representatives are there to serve us, not the other way around.
We are all adults, capable of making the best decisions for our families and our communities, without being threatened or ‘nudged’.
Everyone wants to return to normal life, free from covid scaremongering and we demand an end to the continual interference into our private lives.
Together Declaration represents more than 200 organisations, business groups, campaigners and professionals who have come together because they are gravely concerned about where the introduction of vaccine passports could lead.
In the UK, we enjoy many hard-won liberties and rights, all fought for and defended by our ancestors. These rights are not only fundamental to our understanding of democracy, they are rights we believe all humans should have.
Some of us are lucky enough to have been born with these rights, but others have experienced the perils of segregation, suppression, and surveillance first hand.
However with vaccine passports in the picture and digital IDs under consideration, some of our hard-won rights are now under serious threat.
Find out more and show your support at: https://togetherdeclaration.org
The Together Declaration:
Together Declaration was formed with one main purpose: to unite people from all walks of life to oppose the government’s draconian response to Covid-19. We recognise the need to push back against the rapidly growing infringements on our personal freedoms.
Since March 2020, the government and the media have suffocated scientific and public debate which is essential in a free and democratic society. Elected representatives are there to serve us, not the other way around.
We are all adults, capable of making the best decisions for our families and our communities, without being threatened or ‘nudged’.
Everyone wants to return to normal life, free from covid scaremongering and we demand an end to the continual interference into our private lives.
Together Declaration represents more than 200 organisations, business groups, campaigners and professionals who have come together because they are gravely concerned about where the introduction of vaccine passports could lead.
In the UK, we enjoy many hard-won liberties and rights, all fought for and defended by our ancestors. These rights are not only fundamental to our understanding of democracy, they are rights we believe all humans should have.
Some of us are lucky enough to have been born with these rights, but others have experienced the perils of segregation, suppression, and surveillance first hand.
However with vaccine passports in the picture and digital IDs under consideration, some of our hard-won rights are now under serious threat.
Find out more and show your support at: https://togetherdeclaration.org
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