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Russians from many Regions - Saying Farewell to Relatives, Promises to Return - Mobilized Citizens at the Gates of Military Enlistment Offices. - 092222
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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121 views • September 22, 2022

A selection of personnel from many regions of Russia - from Yakutsk to Derbent, from Vladivostok to Anapa - with gatherings of mobilized citizens at the gates of military enlistment offices. Farewell to relatives, promises to return and a fighting mood.

⚡️New statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the situation with partial mobilization:

 ▪️The Russian government has created a call center for the procedure for conducting partial mobilization;

 ▪️As part of the partial mobilization, shooters, tankers, gunners, drivers and mechanics will be called up;

 ▪️The sequence of conscription of citizens from the reserve has not been established, but priority is given to those who have suitable military specialties;

 ▪️One of the main factors in mobilization is the fact that citizens called up from the reserve have combat experience;

▪️About 10 thousand citizens arrived at the military commissariats on their own during the first day of partial mobilization;

▪️Citizens booked for organizations receive the right to deferment from mobilization;

 ▪️Quotas for the number of citizens called up from the reserve for the subjects of the Russian Federation, public or private organizations are not set.

in accordance with Russian legislation, the following are subject to mobilization:

privates and sergeants - up to 35 years,

 junior officers - up to 50 years old,

 senior officers - up to 55 years


 in accordance with the law will not be called:


 • reserved citizens, these include employees of defense industry enterprises

 • recognized as temporarily unfit for health reasons

 • engaged in constant care for a family member or disabled people of group I

 • having 4 or more dependent children under the age of 16

 • those whose mothers, in addition to them, have 4 or more children under the age of 8 and raise them without a husband.


Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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