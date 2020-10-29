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Repeal of Smith-Mundt Act, CIA Discrediting Tactics, Bogus Studies, Ideological Subversion - Bingo!
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38 views • October 29, 2020
neverlosetruth

The hammering in the official narrative re: The Pathology of 'Conspiracy Theorists' - narcissistic, anxious, depressed, Machiavellian, psychopathic , incoherent, no evidence for beliefs that makes us feel comfortable.

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a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you

Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w

And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736

https://northwesternlawreview.org/issues/apple-pie-propaganda-the-smith-mundt-act-before-and-after-the-repeal-of-the-domestic-dissemination-ban/

https://ivn.us/2017/05/03/comey-accidentally-admits-plan-expand-propaganda-programs

Australia 60 Minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uihpcqU4UcU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeolihloqOY

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317401748_The_Psychology_of_Conspiracy_Theories
https://www.insider.com/people-believe-conspiracy-theories-if-they-are-detached-narcissistic-2020-10

https://www.psypost.org/2020/06/machiavellian-and-psychopathic-personality-traits-linked-to-belief-in-conspiracy-theories-57103

https://www.psypost.org/2020/10/heightened-susceptibility-to-misinformation-linked-to-reduced-mask-wearing-and-social-distancing-58287

https://www.health24.com/Medical/Infectious-diseases/Coronavirus/scientists-looked-at-susceptibility-to-fake-news-here-are-the-top-3-covid-19-conspiracies-20201015-4

https://www.facebook.com/pg/doctorramani/posts/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nN6KS3zON8

https://www.wakingtimes.com/australia-pushes-new-measure-to-detain-covid-conspiracy-theorists/

https://caldronpool.com/victorian-government-pushes-new-bill-to-detain-conspiracy-theorists-anti-lockdown-protesters-and-families/

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/1154/text

https://news.yahoo.com/fbi-documents-conspiracy-theories-terrorism-160000507.html

https://www.ekathimerini.com/255438/article/ekathimerini/news/authorities-crack-down-on-online-conspiracy-theories

https://www.dw.com/en/german-conspiracists-protest-against-coronavirus-lockdown/a-53243126

https://extremism.gwu.edu/sites/g/files/zaxdzs2191/f/downloads/Jackson%2C%20Conspiracy%20Theories%20Final.pdf

https://highlight-pdf.online/jsfiller-desk18/?#d1cd3c4468a543e1b46561f235691641
requestHash=4a5b79220bf09438100459340898b36f1938f0efe4ed70855a0fb18a62c4f877&et=l2f&projectId=566862692#ceacd44c7eebb94e26e63622177ad890

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEhwwGBDrdw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zyg2F8Sa6nw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2dYAjDTI0g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhqdM1opFbE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dGVXmuLmEM
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-54562802
https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/1984-interview-explains-the-ideological-subversion-of-america/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/crash-economy-burn-cities-infect-people-evil-plan-remake-america/5719756
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Keywords
trumpobamacrimepropagandatruthcongressgovernmentconspiracy theoristsndaalegalcoruptiondepressedrepealnarcissisticneverlosetruthsmith-mundt actincoherentanxiousmachiavellianpsychopathichr 5736
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