Fix & Foxi - Spielzeugfabrik (2007, PC)

Fix & Foxi - Spielzeugfabrik ("Spielzeugfabrik" means toy factory in German) is an arcade game developed and published by German company Magnussoft. It was probably only released in German language.



The game is based on the long running comic series Fix & Foxi. In the game, you need to assemble dolls of characters from comics. The game has two modes: survival, where you have to assemble as many dolls as possible, and career, where you go through 50 levels.



A level consists of a single screen with one or more conveyor belts on it. Parts for the dolls will transported on the conveyor belts, and you will loose once parts have reached the end of a conveyor belt and stay there for too long. You assemble parts by clicking consecutively on several parts. They will stick together automatically unless one part is a double. Once a doll is finished, it will be removed from the belt. Each doll has its own set of parts, but there are also rainbow coloured parts which be used on any doll. At the bottom of the screen, customers are waiting. They want a specific doll. It will automatically be given to them once you have assembled it, but they will leave if they have to wait for too long. the more unsatisfied customers you have, the lower the rating for the level. There are also some bonus items appearing. Yarn can be used to complete a doll immediately, while halves of sprockets can be combined for an effect, like reversing the belts or slowing them down.