2/13/25 TRUMP TEAM: ACTIVATED! RFK! Gabbard! "BRICS IS DEAD", Mar-A-Lago Accord, Modi/India Alliance
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
89 views • 2 months ago

2/13/25 With RFK Jr & Gabbard Confirmed, Trump's Team America is almost complete with Patel/FBI vote imminent! Meanwhile, Trump announces "BRICS is dead" & secures a massive alliance with Modi/India while Sec Def Hegseth informs NATO that the USA will no longer "be suckers" to pay for Europe's corrupt dealings in Ukraine! Keep the prayer wave up, America! The Whole World is with us/US! WE ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


USS Harry S Truman collides with Cargo ship in Med. Sea off Egypt coast:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/aircraft-carrier-uss-harry-s-truman-collides-large/


TRUMP Announces BRICS IS DEAD:

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/foreign-trade/donald-trump-declares-brics-is-dead-claims-100-tariff-threat-stopped-blocs-dollar-moves/articleshow/118226943.cms


Sec Def Hegseth: NATO Won't Make Uncle Sam a Sucker:

https://nypost.com/2025/02/13/us-news/pete-hegseth-warns-nato-allies-uncle-sam-wont-be-uncle-sucker-and-russia-ukraine-war-should-end-quickly-as-possible/


DNI Tulsi Gabbard: close bio-labs in Ukraine:

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1889726093336215822


SES Targeted By TRUMP:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/eliminating-the-federal-executive-institute/


SES Leading EDGE Program:

https://www.opm.gov/services-for-agencies/center-for-leadership-development/federal-executive-institute/#url=SES-Leading-EDGE


USAID IG Philip Martin:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_K._Martin


USAID IG Martin Trip To Israel 1/20/25

https://oig.usaid.gov/sites/default/files/2025-02/Readout%20for%20USAID%20Inspector%20General%20visit%20to%20Israel.pdf


https://palestinianaffairs.state.gov/usaid-provides-230-million-in-new-funding-to-support-the-palestinian-people/


SES Exec Amy Towhill-Stull, USAID Mission For WB/GAZA

https://2017-2020.usaid.gov/who-we-are/organization/amy-tohill-stull-0


https://www.axios.com/2025/02/12/energy-transition-center-wri-india-climate


Trump Calls for Russia Return to "G8":

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-still-wants-russia-back-g7-2030815


Mike Adams on the Mar-A-Lago Accord Financial Reset for US Dollar:

https://www.brighteon.com/0ddd6649-bd61-4714-984a-8fdf1b4bd361


Mike Adams' song: “There is nothing more disgusting than a globalist”:

https://rumble.com/v6jkucy-theres-nothing-more-disgusting-than-a-globalist-by-mike-adams-2025.html

For further links: https://rumble.com/v6kknn4-21325.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!


