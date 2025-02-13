2/13/25 TRUMP TEAM: ACTIVATED! RFK! Gabbard! "BRICS IS DEAD", Mar-A-Lago Accord, Modi/India Alliance

2/13/25 With RFK Jr & Gabbard Confirmed, Trump's Team America is almost complete with Patel/FBI vote imminent! Meanwhile, Trump announces "BRICS is dead" & secures a massive alliance with Modi/India while Sec Def Hegseth informs NATO that the USA will no longer "be suckers" to pay for Europe's corrupt dealings in Ukraine! Keep the prayer wave up, America! The Whole World is with us/US! WE ARE FREE!





USS Harry S Truman collides with Cargo ship in Med. Sea off Egypt coast:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/aircraft-carrier-uss-harry-s-truman-collides-large/





TRUMP Announces BRICS IS DEAD:

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/foreign-trade/donald-trump-declares-brics-is-dead-claims-100-tariff-threat-stopped-blocs-dollar-moves/articleshow/118226943.cms





Sec Def Hegseth: NATO Won't Make Uncle Sam a Sucker:

https://nypost.com/2025/02/13/us-news/pete-hegseth-warns-nato-allies-uncle-sam-wont-be-uncle-sucker-and-russia-ukraine-war-should-end-quickly-as-possible/





DNI Tulsi Gabbard: close bio-labs in Ukraine:

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1889726093336215822





SES Targeted By TRUMP:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/eliminating-the-federal-executive-institute/





SES Leading EDGE Program:

https://www.opm.gov/services-for-agencies/center-for-leadership-development/federal-executive-institute/#url=SES-Leading-EDGE





USAID IG Philip Martin:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_K._Martin





USAID IG Martin Trip To Israel 1/20/25

https://oig.usaid.gov/sites/default/files/2025-02/Readout%20for%20USAID%20Inspector%20General%20visit%20to%20Israel.pdf





https://palestinianaffairs.state.gov/usaid-provides-230-million-in-new-funding-to-support-the-palestinian-people/





SES Exec Amy Towhill-Stull, USAID Mission For WB/GAZA

https://2017-2020.usaid.gov/who-we-are/organization/amy-tohill-stull-0





https://www.axios.com/2025/02/12/energy-transition-center-wri-india-climate





Trump Calls for Russia Return to "G8":

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-still-wants-russia-back-g7-2030815





Mike Adams on the Mar-A-Lago Accord Financial Reset for US Dollar:

https://www.brighteon.com/0ddd6649-bd61-4714-984a-8fdf1b4bd361





Mike Adams' song: “There is nothing more disgusting than a globalist”:

https://rumble.com/v6jkucy-theres-nothing-more-disgusting-than-a-globalist-by-mike-adams-2025.html

For further links: https://rumble.com/v6kknn4-21325.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





