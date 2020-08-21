Taking Communion For Healing and Protection With Pastor Joseph Prince

Your healing miracle is found in partaking of the bread and wine. Listen to this powerful sermon and have your elements present so you can partake in this holy ceremony with Pastor Joseph Prince and his church. By doing daily communion with full understanding of what it stands for, we are putting all of our sins and troubles upon the Lamb of God who took it all to the cross for us. While Yahshua (Jesus) spoke about the New Covenant throughout His ministry, it was not activated until the night before His crucifixion through the bread and wine ceremony. The bread represented His body that was going to be broken for us the next day. The wine/grape juice represented His blood that was going to be shed for us. By partaking in this sacred ceremony we are eating His flesh and drinking His blood and in the eyes of our Heavenly Father we have gone to the cross with Him. It also means that through Him we will experience new LIFE, both here in this world, and life everlasting in the world to come.“And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, and blessed it, and brake it, and gave it to the disciples, and said, Take, eat; this is my body. And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, Drink ye all of it; For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins. But I say unto you, I will not drink henceforth of this fruit of the vine, until that day when I drink it new with you in my Father’s kingdom.” (Matthew 26:26-29)It takes a revelation from the Holy Spirit to fully understand what the bread and wine symbolize, how it impacts us, and how we can be healed through it. Every covenant in scripture had to be cut with blood. Without the shedding of blood there is no covenant.“And for this cause he is the mediator of the new testament, that by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions that were under the first testament, they which are called might receive the promise of eternal inheritance: For where a testament is, there must also of necessity be the death of the testator. For a testament is of force after men are dead: otherwise it is of no strength at all while the testator liveth. Whereupon neither the first testament was dedicated without blood. For when Moses had spoken every precept to all the people according to the law, he took the blood of calves and of goats, with water, and scarlet wool, and hyssop, and sprinkled both the book, and all the people, Saying, This is the blood of the testament which God hath enjoined unto you. Moreover he sprinkled with blood both the tabernacle, and all the vessels of the ministry. And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission.” (Hebrews 9:15-22)Stay current on all the latest news by signing up for our email alerts at www.crossingjordan.comBe part of the Restore and Rescue America movement by displaying this Patriotic American cross on your front door or hanging on your wall.