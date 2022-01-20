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01/16/2022 Jason Miller: We had almost half a million people watching President Trump’s speech via live streaming on the getter platform. We’ll be launching Vision in about three or four weeks. Next, we’re gonna launch Gettr pay this summer, which will be a two-coin crypto ecosystem that really brings the digital economy to folks who might not have had the opportunity to be a part of it. I stepped into a scene where there already was full funding for the platform, and we will start bringing on additional investors. There’s a lot of interest.