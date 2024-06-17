Paris -What would you do?

Video done on/around ‎December ‎17, ‎2006



[Chorus]What would you do if you, Knew all of the things we knowm Would you stand up for truth, Or would you turn away too?, And then what if you saw, All of the things that's wrong, Would you stand tall and strong? Or would you turn and walk away



[Verse 1] I see a message from the government, like every day, I watch it, and listen, and call 'em all suckas, They warnin' me about Osama or whatever, Picture me buyin' this scam I said never, You in tune to a Hard Truth Soldier spittin', I stay committed gives a fuck to die or lose commission, It's all a part of fightin' devil state mind control, And all about the battle for your body mind and soul, And now I'm hopin' you don't close ya mind - so they shape ya, Don't forget they made us slaves, gave us AIDS and raped us, Another Bush season mean another war for profit, All in secret so the public never think to stop it, The Illuminati triple 6 all connected, Stolen votes they control the race and take elections, It's the Skull and Bones Freemason kill committee, See the Dragon gettin' shittier in every city



[Chorus]



[Verse 2]Now ask yourself who's the one with the most to gain (Bush). 'Fore 911 motherfuckas couldn't stand his name (Bush), Now even niggas waivin' flags like they lost they mind, Everybody got opinions but don't know the time, Cause America's been took - it's plain to see, The oldest trick in the book is make an enemy, Of phony evil so the government can do it's dirt, And take away ya freedom lock and load, beat and search, Ain't nothin' changed but more colored people locked in prison, These pigs still beat us but it seem we forgettin', But I remember 'fore Septmember how these devils do it, Fuck Gulliani, ask Diallo how he doin', We in the streets holla "jail to the thief" - follow, Fuck wavin' flags bring these dragons to they knees, Oil blood money make these killers ride cold, Suspicious suicides people dyin' never told, It's all a part of playin' God so ya think we need 'em, While Bin Ashcroft take away ya rights to freedom, Bear witness to the sickness of these dictators, Hope you understand the time brother cause it's major



[Chorus]



[Verse 3]So now you askin' why my records always come the same, Keep it real, ain't no fillers, motherfuck a blingin'. Mine eyes seen the gory of the coming of the beast, So every story every word I'm sayin' "Fuck Peace", See you could witness the Illuminati body count, Don't be surprised these is devils that I'm talkin' bout, You think a couple thousand lives mean shit to killers? Nigga I swear to God we the ones - ain't no villans, Or any other word they think to demonize a country, Ain't no terror threat unless approval ratings slumpin', So I'mma say it for the record we the ones that planned it, Ain't no other country took a part or had they hand in, Just a way to keep ya scary so you think you need 'em, Praisin' Bush while that killer take away ya freedom, How many of us got discovered but ignore the symptoms? Niggas talkin' loud but ain't nobody sayin' shit, And with the 4th Amendment gone eyes are on the 1st, That's why I'm spittin' cyanide each and every verse, I see the Carlyle group and Harris Bank Accounts, I see 'em plead the 5th each and every session now, And while Reichstag burns see the public buy it, I see the profilin' see the media's compliance, War is good for business see the vicious make a savior, Hope you understand the time brother cause it's major



[Chorus]

