Master Mental Illness In Marriage With Author R. Christian Bohlen

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TAKEAWAYS
Dialectical behavior therapy helps tremendously with borderline personality disorder
How to make your marriage last even if you’re unable to have children or face physical disabilities
Don’t be fixated on your spouse’s issues but concentrate on improving yourself
Examples of what a person can do independently to get through the tough times in their marriage
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Dr. Corey Gilbert’s Interview on Mental Health in Marriage: https://bit.ly/3sidk62
Healing the Stormy Marriage Book: http://StormyMarriage.INFO
Jesus Christ, His Life and Mine Book: https://amzn.to/3sAwX9K
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