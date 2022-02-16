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Master Mental Illness In Marriage With Author R. Christian Bohlen
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61 views • February 16, 2022
R. Christian Bohlen is a professional communicator, best-selling author, and an award-winning developer of learning materials for Fortune 500 companies. However, no one would ever expect that he and his wife Helen have survived one messy marriage. Besides dealing with Helen’s mental illness, this couple separated four times and filed for divorce twice. However, after a wild thirty-five year journey, their marriage is alive and well and a testimony to others that anything is possible with God! Christian tells us that even though every separation was extremely painful, it led to progress with a new understanding and growth. This completely transparent couple blends faith and psychology in a loving, non-judgmental way in all of their writings. Christian reminds us to never lose sight of the beautiful image of our spouse when we first proposed.


TAKEAWAYS

Dialectical behavior therapy helps tremendously with borderline personality disorder

How to make your marriage last even if you’re unable to have children or face physical disabilities

Don’t be fixated on your spouse’s issues but concentrate on improving yourself

Examples of what a person can do independently to get through the tough times in their marriage


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Dr. Corey Gilbert’s Interview on Mental Health in Marriage: https://bit.ly/3sidk62
Healing the Stormy Marriage Book: http://StormyMarriage.INFO
Jesus Christ, His Life and Mine Book: https://amzn.to/3sAwX9K

🔗 CONNECT WITH R. CHRISTIAN BOHLEN
Website: https://rchristianbohlen.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hislifeandmine
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hislifeandmine/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HisLifeandMine

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Keywords
divorcemarriageweddingmental illnessseparationvowstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showchristian bohlen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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