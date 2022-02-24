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American Trucker Convoy leaves California & Bill Gates: I'm part of an Evil Conspiracy?
Palbulletin
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52 views • February 24, 2022
Today the American Trucker Convoy leaves California and heads to our nations capital in Washington D.C. The Canadian truckers of course led the charge with their three week peaceful protest and handed off the baton for the United States to finish the job. Also in the news is billionaire Bill Gates is baffled why the world believes that he is part of an evil worldwide conspiracy. Attorney Thomas Renz discusses Department of Defense covid data, Dr. Robert Malone talks about a New York Times article regarding the CDC and in addition more in this newest episode.

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