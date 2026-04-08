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MOSSAD CONNECTION TO SEPTEMBER 11 PROVEN❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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As time passes since 9/11, evidence linking Mossad and Israeli intelligence to the hijackers is actually growing stronger, including recent reports that 9/11 hijacker Ziad Jarrah’s relatives Ali and Youssef al‑Jarrah were longtime Mossad spies in Lebanon and that his passport conveniently survived the crash.


Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger mention Crescent International reporting, the “dancing Israelis” from the Urban Moving Systems FBI file, and the lack of Israeli denial as signs of deeper Israeli involvement and multi‑state coordination rather than a purely “inside” American job.


Jimmy highlights how the Jarrah spy-ring case, the treatment of the Israelis caught celebrating, and long‑running espionage in Lebanon all fit a broader pattern of intelligence complicity and cover‑up around 9/11. He closes by comparing this to redacted Epstein files and other opaque state actions, urging viewers to question official narratives and promoting his live shows and Jung-themed book club.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOoEbsGdvTI

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mossaddancing israelisseptember 11jimmy doreziad jarrah spy ring
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