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More from Putin as he Chaired Oil & Gas Sector Meeting - 041422
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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This was found on YT at Republic World. Thanks, so I could share to more.
Republic World
#Russia #Putin #Oil #RepublicTV

Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting with representatives of the oil and gas industry on Thursday wherein he accused the West of destabilizing the market. "European countries are constantly talking about refusing Russian supplies, thereby further destabilizing the market and inflating prices themselves. First of all, for their citizens," Putin said during the meet. This comes a day after the Russian President warned that he could redirect the supply of fuel from European countries to 'those in need.'

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