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More from Putin as he Chaired Oil & Gas Sector Meeting - 041422
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171 views • April 14, 2022
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#Russia #Putin #Oil #RepublicTV
Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting with representatives of the oil and gas industry on Thursday wherein he accused the West of destabilizing the market. "European countries are constantly talking about refusing Russian supplies, thereby further destabilizing the market and inflating prices themselves. First of all, for their citizens," Putin said during the meet. This comes a day after the Russian President warned that he could redirect the supply of fuel from European countries to 'those in need.'
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Republic World
#Russia #Putin #Oil #RepublicTV
Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting with representatives of the oil and gas industry on Thursday wherein he accused the West of destabilizing the market. "European countries are constantly talking about refusing Russian supplies, thereby further destabilizing the market and inflating prices themselves. First of all, for their citizens," Putin said during the meet. This comes a day after the Russian President warned that he could redirect the supply of fuel from European countries to 'those in need.'
Subscribe to Republic TV & press THE BELL ICON to be updated with the latest news ► http://bit.ly/RepublicWorld
Official Website - https://www.republicworld.com/
Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch. It is your one-stop destination for all the live news updates from India and around the world. Republic TV makes news accessible for you at your convenience, at all times and across devices. At Republic we keep you updated with up-to-the-minute news on politics, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, gadgets and much more.
We believe in Breaking the story and Breaking the Silence. But most importantly, for us ‘You Are Republic, We Are Your Voice.’
Also, Watch ►
Republic TV Live News Updates ►http://bit.ly/RepublicTVLiveNews
The Debate With Arnab Goswami ► http://bit.ly/TheDebateWithArnabGoswami
Patriot With Major Gaurav Arya ► http://bit.ly/PatriotFullEpisodes
Exclusive Sunday Debate With Arnab Goswami ► http://bit.ly/SundayDebate
Checkmate With Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.) ► https://bit.ly/3EtPj0s
The Grand Strategy With Maj Gen G.D Bakshi (Retd) ► https://bit.ly/3EPZ6xF
R.Explained ► https://bit.ly/3sOLT5K
R.Uninterrupted ► https://bit.ly/34isZdh
You can stay connected with Republic TV on -
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RepublicWorld/
Follow us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/republic
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