HAPPY 250TH BIRTHDAY TO THE UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS

SEMPER FIDELIS. November 10, 2025 Marines around the world will take a moment to reflect, commemorate, and celebrate 250 years of winning our nation’s battles. Our Corps has never been stronger than it is today because of the Marines who wear our Eagle, Globe, and Anchor with pride. Once a Marine, always a Marine. Semper Fidelis and Happy Birthday!