Multifuel stove

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Trialling out this stove that takes gasoline, alcohol, and diesel. Instructions aren't complete and mostly Chinese. The English is not perfect either. I had to use a blowtorch to start it. it wasn't generating an enough pressure to spew out the petrol for the lighter but it worked in the end. Lots of black smoke in the beginning