Multifuel stove

Trialling out this stove that takes gasoline, alcohol, and diesel. Instructions aren't complete and mostly Chinese. The English is not perfect either. I had to use a blowtorch to start it. it wasn't generating an enough pressure to spew out the petrol for the lighter but it worked in the end. Lots of black smoke in the beginning
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.