OUTRAGEOUS! HOW CAN ANY SOCIETY ACCEPT THIS?!

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You are free to do whatever you want with your own body. But how is it RIGHT to violate the will of another and do something to THEIR body they DON'T want done? No advice is given in this video. None.
Leave your thoughts about what they did to this distraught woman.
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