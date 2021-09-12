BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OUTRAGEOUS! HOW CAN ANY SOCIETY ACCEPT THIS?!
What is happening
What is happening
9779 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
270 views • September 12, 2021
HighImpactFlix



☑️ Grab Keto Elevate: http://www.ketowithflix.com

You are free to do whatever you want with your own body. But how is it RIGHT to violate the will of another and do something to THEIR body they DON'T want done? No advice is given in this video. None.
Leave your thoughts about what they did to this distraught woman.

Get Cool Designs for any Shirt, Hoodie, Mug, etc... (*Great Gift Idea):
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
☑️ Get an INSTANT $50 OFF Survival Food with this link:
http://www.PrepareWithHighImpactflix.com

Support my work:
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimpactflix
✅ Bitcoin: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
✅ Pirate Chain: zs1ta28f2w74l7tz3ad638c0js7xxkkdfl6unw9kfcp7ejddwaez62r06gjspuezz2jej7av400t8h
✅ ETH:0xc58499e85C50F9b2f893B4EEF2D832f914Be6EeB
✅ Litecoin: LVMrAQLAhNT5wbMqpJbjcF1YurtHS99vTx
✅ Stellar: GD43QVKDEK2UKQZNJPJZ2J3Z4G4JXO4HDPE3Y2MLZFVZKWIXROR7EPWP

*** This video is intended for EDCUATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL or MEDICAL ADVICE.
Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL or MEDICAL ADVICE.
We are not legal or medical experts.

While we have this YT connection, please subscribe below:
- Members Only Content: https://bit.ly/HighImpactTVWebSite
- Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@HighImpactFlix:ca
- BitChute Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
- GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
- Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter

***Grab the 100% FREE MINUTEMAN APP system:
Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/MinuteManAPP
🔵 Private Email List: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial
(don't forget to CONFIRM)
🔵 Email: [email protected]

TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:

🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
..
Keywords
rapevaccinetyrannymandateshighimpactflixforcejabkill shot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy