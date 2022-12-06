Tucker Carlson - Kari Lake “We’re Drawing Up Lawsuits"

Kari Lake told Tucker Carlson on Monday night following the 2020 Arizona midterm election for governor that was awarded to Katie Hobbs.
Previously, Tucker Carlson told Kari Lake that the only way she loses her race is if the election is stolen. And that is just what happened.
Tonight Kari Lake told Tucker Carlson that her team is drawing up lawsuits to challenge the Arizona midterm elections.
Kari Lake told Tucker Carlson, “We’re drawing up lawsuits because we won’t have elections like they have in 3rd world countries.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/kari-lake-tells-tucker-carlson-drawing-lawsuits-wont-elections-like-third-world-countries-video/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.