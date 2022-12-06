Tucker Carlson - Kari Lake “We’re Drawing Up Lawsuits"





Kari Lake Tells Tucker Carlson: “We’re Drawing Up Lawsuits because We Won’t Have Elections Like They Have in Third World Countries” (VIDEO)





Kari Lake told Tucker Carlson on Monday night following the 2020 Arizona midterm election for governor that was awarded to Katie Hobbs.

Previously, Tucker Carlson told Kari Lake that the only way she loses her race is if the election is stolen. And that is just what happened.

Tonight Kari Lake told Tucker Carlson that her team is drawing up lawsuits to challenge the Arizona midterm elections.

Kari Lake told Tucker Carlson, “We’re drawing up lawsuits because we won’t have elections like they have in 3rd world countries.”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/kari-lake-tells-tucker-carlson-drawing-lawsuits-wont-elections-like-third-world-countries-video/





