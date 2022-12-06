Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson - Kari Lake “We’re Drawing Up Lawsuits"
92 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published 17 hours ago |


Kari Lake Tells Tucker Carlson: “We’re Drawing Up Lawsuits because We Won’t Have Elections Like They Have in Third World Countries” (VIDEO)


Kari Lake told Tucker Carlson on Monday night following the 2020 Arizona midterm election for governor that was awarded to Katie Hobbs.

Previously, Tucker Carlson told Kari Lake that the only way she loses her race is if the election is stolen. And that is just what happened.

Tonight Kari Lake told Tucker Carlson that her team is drawing up lawsuits to challenge the Arizona midterm elections.

Kari Lake told Tucker Carlson, “We’re drawing up lawsuits because we won’t have elections like they have in 3rd world countries.”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/kari-lake-tells-tucker-carlson-drawing-lawsuits-wont-elections-like-third-world-countries-video/



Keywords
tucker carlsonkari lakewere drawing up lawsuits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket