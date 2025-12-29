BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode 7 - Dr. Stephen Ezra West Discusses Revolutionary Preventative and Spiritual Medicine
Dr Stephen Ezra West is one of the world’s most knowledgeable and intuitive, pain relief, regeneration and empowerment experts. His father was the Nobel Prize Nominee Dr Corwin Samuel West who made amazing discoveries in the field of lymphology and the first person in the world to discover the Sodium-Potassium Pump mechanism in cellular activities.


Dr Ezra West is a top researcher, developer and teacher of the cause, prevention, and reversal of the most painful, crippling and killer diseases, such as COVID-19, heart disease and cancer. With 30 years of experience, he has focused primarily on applied physiology of mental, emotional, physical and spiritual healing and empowerment. He has blessed countless lives while speaking throughout the world and consistently generates legendary successes and empowerment of audiences. Ezra performs live demos of more than a dozen Power Heal™ techniques, including his exclusive Instant Mass Healing™.


Dr Ezra West's primary website

https://zerodisease.com/


Dr Ezra West's extensive biography

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5ZG3F3SQ9UYz


Dr Corwin Samuel West's extensive biography

https://clarityuniversity.com/dr-c-samuel-west/

naturalhealingspiritualhealingalternativie health
