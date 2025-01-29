BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

On todays episode of Sabrina and nonvaxer420 were correct ~ SynBio for Human Health: Making Biology Easier to Engineer with Jason Kelly at SynBioBeta 2023
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
207 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 3 months ago

SynBio for Human Health: Making Biology Easier to Engineer with Jason Kelly at SynBioBeta 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohWhbftb1xo

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884449326534914431?t=566pUf3Zri5TgZerTl5qHg&s=19


Introduced in Senate (04/12/2016)

Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act of 2016

https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/2778

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884486529361346790?t=ruw2_AYCde4auQr_JbuO-w&s=19


Annual Cybersecurity Report 10 July 2024


A Current Development of Energy Harvesting Systems for Energy-Independent Bioimplantable Biosensors

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202403899

.

International Telecommunications Union-United Nations: ITU: INTERNET OF BIO‑NANO THINGS: A REVIEW OF APPLICATIONS, ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES

AND KEY CHALLENGES

https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-A08-PDF-E.pdf

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1882220829171417295?t=9mYEgVQdaTBl8fald9IhIA&s=19


Project| IoBNT


Duration:01/01/2024 - 12/31/2026


Internet of Bio-Nano-Things

https://www.dfki.de/en/web/research/projects-and-publications/project/iobnt

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1882223547512508453?t=6VYIwtGtE_QAw69I7yWMDA&s=19


iobnt projects https://www.google.com/search?q=iobnt+projects&sca_esv=9b1c519d3a3ca52f&sxsrf=AHTn8zo16hS1srJ0BH8jxQogtA0T9nZ4tA%3A1737591917446&ei=bYyRZ7rsGu6s0PEPvrKbEQ&oq=iobnt+projects&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIg5pb2JudCBwcm9qZWN0czIFEAAY7wUyBRAAGO8FMgUQABjvBTIFEAAY7wVImRVQ9wZYoQtwAHgAkAEAmAGYAaABigaqAQMwLja4AQPIAQD4AQGYAgOgArUDwgIMEAAYgAQYsAMYExgNwgILEAAYsAMYExgNGB7CAg0QABiwAxgTGAgYDRgewgIIEAAYsAMY7wXCAgUQIRigAcICBBAhGBWYAwCIBgGQBgySBwMwLjOgB_sX&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=iobnt%20projects

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1883910977361723591?t=KkC1D8iNAid9GNaJ_B1XDQ&s=19


From Bio to NBIC convergence –

From Medical Practice to Daily Life

Report written for the Council of Europe,

Committee on Bioethics https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://rm.coe.int/rathenau-report-f/1680307576&ved=2ahUKEwjwsOKypZaLAxW_HDQIHSSiD1IQFnoECCMQAQ&usg=AOvVaw15W6sxUQxDdCw3XBczOyOu

￼￼

.

It's pretty bad when they put it out on their own Twitter and it's still a "conspiracy theory" 🤣


Nano.gov 20 years!

ITU-IOBNT https://www.itu.int/hub/2020/12/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/

.

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy