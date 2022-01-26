Miles Guo’s Big Announcement: The CCP created one humanitarian disaster after another in China and around the world

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1/25/2022 Miles Guo’s Big Announcement: The CCP, which has created one humanitarian disaster after another in China and around the world, is hosting the Winter Olympics without environmental protection, human rights, freedom of expression, and personal freedom