Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard: Hard Truths of the Global Child Sex Trade and the Spiritual Battle for Our Children

“I get films. I don’t get the easy ones. And this one definitely wasn’t,” says actor Jim Caviezel. “This is a huge weapon to evil, and they don’t like it.”

In this episode, we see actor Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security special agent and founder of Operation Underground Railroad. Jim Caviezel plays Ballard in the new Angel Studios action drama film “Sound of Freedom,” which sheds light on the dark realities of both human and sex trafficking.

“This country needs to be the solution. Instead, we are the problem,” says Ballard. “We’re the source of the corruption right now that is enslaving children.”

“The United States is number three for destination countries for human trafficking, number one for the consumption of child rape videos. And we are now approaching number one in the production of child exploitation material,” Ballard says.

