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States Push Back Against COVID Technocracy | Beyond the Cover
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40 views • November 11, 2021
Over the past year and a half, Americans have witnessed unprecedented government overreach in the name of fighting COVID-19. State legislatures across the country are doing something about it. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, guest-host Paul Dragu interviews Research Associate Peter Rykowski on his article in the November 22, 2021 issue of The New American Magazine. The Article, titled “States Push Back Against COVID Technocracy” describes a step in fighting for our freedoms.
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