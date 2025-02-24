BGMCTV P177 Parash 19 T’rumah (Offering) Sh’mot/Exodus 25:1 – 27:19





Synopsis – YEHOVAH gives to Moses the laws regarding the offerings. Moses receives the instructions regarding the ark and the lamp stand. Moses is shown how to build the tabernacle, the incense and showbread tables, the altar and the veils.





Theme & Message – The focus of this portion of the Torah is the God who desires most of all to dwell among His people. The reveals to Moshe a glimpse into the perfection and glory that exists in Heaven as we would share photographs of our home and family with a new friend. or invite a new friend into our home. This is not to be taken lightly as this is the private domain into which only close, trusted friends and honored guests are invited. God reveals His heart to Moshe by instructing him to accept offerings only from those who are willing. The Lord is such a gentleman that he will not force anyone to enter into a relationship He will not make demands on those who wish to remain distant from him. The basis of man’s relationship to God must be entirely based on mutual love.





