'This is politically devastating for Joe': Greg Kelly reacts to Hunter Biden's deposition
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago

Newsmax | 'This is politically devastating for Joe': Greg Kelly reacts to Hunter Biden's deposition.  Greg Kelly comments on the deposition of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, the alleged corruption scandal of the Biden family and more on NEWSMAX's "Greg Kelly Reports"


newsmaxgreg kelly reportshunter biden deposition

