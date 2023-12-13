Tis the Season. For Nullification.

Nullification Season 2024 starts now. Following the advice and strategy of the Founders, the people and the states can take action to reject, resist and nullify federal programs in practice and effect.
Path to Liberty: December 13, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.