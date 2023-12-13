Create New Account
Tis the Season. For Nullification.
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 18 hours ago

Nullification Season 2024 starts now. Following the advice and strategy of the Founders, the people and the states can take action to reject, resist and nullify federal programs in practice and effect.


Path to Liberty: December 13, 2023

