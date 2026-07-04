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Primary the RINOs & President w/ Our Own Reform Candidates!
VOTERRepublicans
VOTERRepublicans
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I REALLY HAVE A SOLUTION TO THE INSANE CORRUPTION AND EVIL DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY.

I’VE SPENT MORE THAN YEARS DEVELOPING A REVOLUTIONARY PLATFORM OF REFORMS THAT WILL BRING SUCH GREAT BENEFITS TO THE VAST MAJORITY OF U.S. CITIZENS, THAT WE WILL WIN A MAJORITY OF VOTES TO TAKE A MAJORITY OF CONGRESS AND VOTE IN OUR OWN PRESIDENT!!!  We the people will run our own America-first Republican candidates against all of the corrupt establishment RINO Republicans and President!

 

Then, we can truly drain the swamp; pass new laws and constitutional amendments to prevent this insanity from happening again.  We will be empowered to stop UN Agenda 2030, the 15-minute cities, the total invasiveness, total loss of privacy and liberty and all that we hold dear.  We will hold the perpetrators accountable and make sure this never happens again!

I’m a patriot like you, who has been working for years to figure out how to END THE REIN OF THE GLOBALISTS. 

And now I have the plan that I am releasing the day of our 250th birthday! 

Please read my radical platform of reforms so you will understand why and how we will win a majority, take back our country, and put an end to the insanity of the globalist agenda.

 

My email is at the bottom of this document that I will now scroll.  Pause the video to read. 

If you send me an email address I can send the full plan as a Word document.

Cole

Keywords
politicsglobalistsun agenda 2030government reform15-minute citiespolitical reformrestore the republicend the gross corruption and eviltake our govt back
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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