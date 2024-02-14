Footage of a missile strike on a Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment parking lot in the village of Tsukurino, south of the city of Selidovo, has emerged. The use of both conventional and cluster munitions is clearly visible

Against the backdrop of a highly debated attack (https://t.me/rybar/57072) on the temporary deployment point of Ukrainian forces in the city of Selidovo, footage has emerged of a strike on a parking lot of Ukrainian equipment in the village of Tsukurino, which is located slightly to the south.

The enemy's position was identified from the air, and rocket artillery was used to attack the targets. The video shows that the Russian Armed Forces initially used shells with cluster warheads. After the equipment was evacuated, conventional ammunition was used.

Coordinates: 48.090782, 37.290670

Meanwhile, the content of the material sharply contradicts the claims made by propagandists of the Kyiv regime, who stated that only two two-story buildings were damaged during the shelling of the populated area. If we judge by this, then more than just a couple of these "buildings" will end up in Avdeevka, where they were intended to be sent to strengthen the troop grouping.





