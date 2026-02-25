Artillery eliminates enemy positions

00:00 A 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzer of the Vostok Group of Forces hit an enemy fortified area in Dnepropetrovsk region.

00:43 Tsentr Group's artillerymen of the 120th Guards Marine Division thwarted rotation of AFU formations, hitting enemy positions in Dobropolye direction.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of February 25, 2026

🗞News from Russia's SVR 🇷🇺 about preparations by London🇬🇧 and Paris🇫🇷 to transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev yesterday received wide resonance and many comments from Russian authorities. The prospects, and most importantly – the consequences of such a step threaten to derail the situation into uncontrolled escalation. Washington, meanwhile, plans to hold a meeting soon with representatives of the Kiev regime, after which it will organize another trilateral talk involving the Russian delegation.

▪️The situation with UAVs during night time was characterized by air defense activity over Crimea, and in the early morning several drones were reported shot down from the Tula region.

▪️From enemy territory, reports of explosions in Nikolaev were received; in the evening, "Geraniums" targeted the Chernigov region (strike on a gas facility).

▪️In the Bryansk region, a high frequency of tactical UAV strikes against civilians was noted throughout the day. Two civilians were injured in the settlement of Belaya Berezka, Trubchevsky district, in a car; a bus was also hit there. Transformers and power lines in Klimovsky and Pogarsky districts were struck, and the settlement of Novaya Pogosh was hit again.

▪️On the Sumy direction, the "North" group reports heavy counterattacks; our forces are using heavy weapons to support assault groups. An attempt at a counterattack by the AFU was repelled near Andreevka. Mutual strikes occurred in the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors.

▪️In the Belgorod region, near the village of Chaiki in the Belgorod district, a civilian was killed as a result of a drone strike by the AFU. In Borisovka, an "Orlan" fighter was killed by a drone explosion. In the settlement of Nikolskoye, an FPV drone struck a car, injuring the driver.

▪️On the Kharkov direction, the "North" group is engaged in fierce offensive battles along previous lines. Advances of about a hundred meters and the capture of a couple of enemy strongpoints (as yesterday near Siminovka) reflect the realities of combat under ubiquitous drone presence.

▪️Fighting continues in the northern part of Kupyansk; the enemy claims attempts to push our heroes out of the central hospital. Southward, on the Kupyansk-Uzlovoy direction, discussions of new "anti-crises" regarding the true state of affairs are ongoing; the situation has not undergone serious changes.

▪️On the Slavyansk direction, the greatest successes in advancing our troops are noted. Certainly, these are tactical gains over individual days, but constant pressure on the enemy yields results west of Nikiforovka and in the Lipovka area. The enemy fears that Russian Armed Forces seek to consolidate on the dominant height along the canal; their UAV operators continuously strike our infantry.

▪️In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the "East" group is advancing in the areas of Rizdvyanka (the MoD reported its liberation), Vozdvizhevka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Gorkoye, and Komsomolskoye (Gulyaipole area). Four attempts by the AFU to counterattack ended with the destruction of four enemy armored vehicles, four pickups, and damage to an enemy APC.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles are ongoing near Stepnogorsk, Prymorske, and Magdalinivka.

▪️From the Kherson region, reports came of a civilian death in Lyubimovka and injuries to two civilians in Hola Prystan as a result of strikes by the AFU. Many settlements on our bank were subjected to strikes and raids. The "Dnieper" group responds by destroying the enemy across the Dnieper.

Summary compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)