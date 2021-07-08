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Slow Joe Has The Most Painful Brain Freeze In Presidential History Before Taking Credit For The Osama Bin Laden Raid • Which He Opposed (2021-7-8)
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252 views • July 08, 2021
Slow Joe attempts to take credit for the raid on Osama Bin Laden, which he opposed at the time. Beyond the false bravado is the real story. He, in fact, advised against it. In 2012, ABC News reported: “Vice President Joe Biden confessed this weekend that he advised President Obama not to launch the mission that ultimately killed Osama bin Laden last spring.”
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